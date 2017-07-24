 Skip to content

Dalvin Cook: I cannot compare myself to Adrian Peterson at all

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT
AP

The Vikings ended their working relationship with running back Adrian Peterson when they released the veteran early this offseason and part of the plan in the backfield with Peterson out of the picture is for second-round pick Dalvin Cook to have a big role in the offense.

The team is certainly bullish on Cook’s potential and Cook hopes to fulfill those expectations, but he doesn’t want to put himself in the shoes of his predecessor at this point.

“He is a future Hall of Famer,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “This is my first year in the NFL. I am not as close to him, so I cannot compare myself to him at all because he is going to go down as one of the greatest backs in history probably. So I just have to go out there and work and I cannot have that in my head.”

There’s no arguing that Cook and Peterson are in very different places in their careers, but it seems likely that Peterson’s past work and what he does with the Saints in 2017 will be weighed against the numbers put up by Cook, Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon and anyone else who runs the ball in Minnesota this season.

8 Responses to “Dalvin Cook: I cannot compare myself to Adrian Peterson at all”
  1. redlikethepig says: Jul 24, 2017 8:54 AM

    At least not until you have kids.

  2. ducks4remi says: Jul 24, 2017 8:54 AM

    I wonder if he will fumble in big games like Adrian did.

  3. THX 138 says: Jul 24, 2017 8:55 AM

    Cook does not have a 4 yr old son that he nearly beat to death. Big difference.

  4. The Truth says: Jul 24, 2017 9:02 AM

    Sure you can you’re both punks

  5. hbudgess says: Jul 24, 2017 9:04 AM

    I’m excited to see him play. Also feeling better now after how the Eagles fans say we got fleeced in the Bradford trade, we’ll the Vikings traded up to get Cook who the Eagles really wanted.

  6. GenXJ says: Jul 24, 2017 9:05 AM

    ROY

  7. tokyosandblaster says: Jul 24, 2017 9:07 AM

    Sure you can, Dalvin.

    You both fumble a LOT. Also, neither of you will help the Vikings get that elusive Super Bowl trophy.

    >

  8. doctorrustbelt says: Jul 24, 2017 9:09 AM

    Dalvin Cook Florida State CAREER Statistics:

    687 attempts – 4464 yards – 46 td

    79 receptions – 939 yards – 2 td

    adrian peterson Oklahoma CAREER Statistics:

    748 attempts – 4041 yards – 41 td

    24 receptions – 198 yards – 1 td

