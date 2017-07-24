DeAngelo Hall to open camp on the PUP list

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 24, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

Washington is hoping safety DeAngelo Hall is back to help stabilize the secondary this year, but he won’t be ready when camp opens.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Hall and linebacker Harrison Bates are going to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Both players tore ACLs last year, with Hall’s in September and Bates in December, so it’s reasonable that they’re not full speed at the moment.

The 33-year-old Hall took a pay cut this offseason, which was expected considering his role. He’s transitioned from cornerback to safety, and they have some young players there to start. But they value his leadership and want to keep him around.