Eagles sign Canadian rugby player Adam Zaruba

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The Eagles signed a tight end on Monday who will need to brush up on more than just his playbook in order to make the team this summer.

Adam Zaruba is trying to make the jump from a spot on Canada’s national rugby sevens team to a place in the NFL. Zaruba has not played football since he was in high school, but jumped at the chance to try for a switch when it was offered in May and spent the last couple of months working out ahead of a tryout with the Eagles over the weekend.

“It will be a really awesome thing for me as an athlete,” Zaruba said of his chance to try out, via The Province. “The window here is very small.”

At 6’5″ and 265 pounds, Zaruba has plenty of size and his rugby background speaks to his athletic ability. Those traits won’t make up for the lack of experience, but they should be Zaruba’s biggest pluses as he tries to make a big leap.