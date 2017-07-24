Eagles will “continue to look” for cornerbacks during camp

The Eagles made some roster moves on Sunday to set up their roster for training camp and two of them included cornerbacks.
They cut Dwayne Gratz and placed second-round pick Sidney Jones on the non-football injury list. The Jones move was expected after he tore his Achilles in a pre-draft workout while Gratz’ departure left the team without much in the way of experienced depth.
That could change as camp unfolds. During a Monday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson suggested the team isn’t done making moves at corner.
“Well, again, it’s a position that we continue to look even outside, as we do every position, and as you know, we’re going to continue to look and try to bring in guys if we can and just create as much competition at that spot,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “You know, it’s obviously a spot that we’re going to keep our eye on throughout camp. But now it gives a couple of our younger guys, you know, Jalen Mills, and guys like that, a chance to really get in here and get valuable reps.”
If those reps don’t yield the desired results, calls to other teams about trades and close perusal of the waiver wire will likely be in the Eagles’ future.
“anybody but revis”
*scans the roster for CBs*
“ok fine,,,,, anybody!”
They should get the guys from Monty Python to walk around the other 31 camps shouting “bring out ya dead”
You might just find the next Malcolm Butler. He was found late in the process too.
I continue to look for loose change in my couch too.
They’ve got some nerve not calling Colin Kaepernick. He can do anything!
He is truly a Renaissance Man of football.
Kinda late to be looking for Corners dont you think???
Here is the real deal….In a division with the likes of Terrell Pryor,Odell Beckham and Dez Bryant…….
Your goose is cooked!!!!
As a birds fan, I’m as worried as anyone about the current CB situation. However, regardless of who starts, it can’t POSSIBLY be any worse than the combination of Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher from a few seasons ago. Can you imagine how many TV screens were shattered in Philly during that time?