Gareon Conley remains under investigation for rape

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

As the Raiders’ rookies report to training camp, a legal cloud hangs over first-round draft pick Gareon Conley.

Just days before the draft, a woman told police that Conley raped her in a Cleveland hotel. Cleveland Police say they are still investigating.

“Detectives have had meetings with the prosecutor’s office,” Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They would still classify it as being under investigation. No official charges have been filed. . . . They haven’t ruled it closed. The official statement is it still remains under investigation.”

The Raiders made the surprising decision to draft Conley in the first round despite the rape allegation, and at the time they expressed confidence that he would be exonerated. Three months later, he hasn’t been.

Conley has not yet signed his rookie contract and it is unclear whether the Raiders will sign him without some clarity about his legal status.