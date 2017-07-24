Gareon Conley remains under investigation for rape

As the Raiders’ rookies report to training camp, a legal cloud hangs over first-round draft pick Gareon Conley.
Just days before the draft, a woman told police that Conley raped her in a Cleveland hotel. Cleveland Police say they are still investigating.
“Detectives have had meetings with the prosecutor’s office,” Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They would still classify it as being under investigation. No official charges have been filed. . . . They haven’t ruled it closed. The official statement is it still remains under investigation.”
The Raiders made the surprising decision to draft Conley in the first round despite the rape allegation, and at the time they expressed confidence that he would be exonerated. Three months later, he hasn’t been.
Conley has not yet signed his rookie contract and it is unclear whether the Raiders will sign him without some clarity about his legal status.
I don’t care about this as much as I care about Obi not being signed yet. I figured that Conley wouldn’t be playing this season anyway.
Too bad Conley isn’t a dallas cowboy. Jerry Jones would back him 100%, even if he was guilty.
It cant take this long to decide to charge him or not.
Good thing he’s not a Cowboy.
Spell Check in these threads would melt.
Conley said in a statement he has video evidence proving his innocence. Pretty simple stuff to me: he’s either lying about the video and thus lying all-together, or the video will exonerate him. The eye in the sky don’t lie!
tremendously guilty! sad!
Does Urban Meyer recruit guys who are already sociopaths, or does he have to coach his guys up?
It’s quite a world we live in where this guy can be a first round pick while the league’s owners and the majority of fans think Colin Kaepernick is the scum of the Earth simply for staging a nonviolent protest. So sad.
The fact that it is taking this long tells you that it does not sound right,and the young man has been falsely accused!
He’ll fit right in with the Raiders.
boknowsvt says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:25 PM
Peppers finally signed. I would image the remaining two unsigned safeties are coming any day now.
nyfcat says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:27 PM
The eye in the sky don’t lie!
…sure it does.
ask Rodney King and the soon to be exonerated Baltimore PD who will soon come up with some slight of hand in their recent shenanigans.
Innocent until proven Raider.
kcflake says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:25 PM
Too bad Conley isn’t a dallas cowboy. Jerry Jones would back him 100%, even if he was guilty.
According to the police and DA, there is no proof Elliott did what he was accused of. In fact, we have more proof through the accusers text message that she lied. Not to mention a statement from the accusers friend to the police stating she was asked by the accuser to lie and tell the police that she saw Elliott hit her.
Oh and then there is that pesky……he was never charged, let alone convicted of a crime – thing.
The statue of limitations in Ohio for rape is 20 years.
dougydougdoug says:
Jul 24, 2017 4:09 PM
He’ll fit right in with the Raiders.
The Raiders who haven’t had a player arrested since 2014 (he’s not on the team any more)? Or are you speaking of another Raiders team that I am unaware of?
Really stupid pick.