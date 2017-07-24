Gerald McCoy has a tweet storm of his own

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Another day, another disgruntled defensive player taking his displeasure to social media.

Two days after veteran Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali vented on Twitter about a lack of playing time in the playoffs, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has taken to Twitter to complain about, well, something.

“They won’t appreciate you until you’re gone,” McCoy said in his first message. “Soon enough though. Then we’ll see.”

Three minutes later came this: “No more being quiet. I’m done holding my tongue. Believe that!!”

That one was immediately followed by this one: “You try and try with people but they don’t get it. They push you and push you until you cross that line. Well line crossed!!”

Finally, and nearly a half-hour later, McCoy wrapped up his quartet of messages by declaring as follows: “Training camp, 2017-2018 season…………… LETS GO!! Now it’s really time to go!! No more talking or tweeting.”

Tom Jones of the Tampa Bay Times has tried to make sense of the various messages, and the reason(s) for them. Jones also suggests that there could be a link between McCoy’s comments and the looming launch of Hard Knocks.

Whatever the reason, it definitely adds a layer of flavor to Hard Knocks. If the Buccaneers decide to embrace the subplot and not leave it on the cutting room floor.

Ultimately, McCoy’s complaints may not matter for 2017, unless the Buccaneers can find a trade partner. His $13.25 million salary for the coming season is nearly fully guaranteed. Absent a trade, he’s not going anywhere until 2018, at the earliest.