Gerald McCoy has a tweet storm of his own

Another day, another disgruntled defensive player taking his displeasure to social media.
Two days after veteran Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali vented on Twitter about a lack of playing time in the playoffs, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has taken to Twitter to complain about, well, something.
“They won’t appreciate you until you’re gone,” McCoy said in his first message. “Soon enough though. Then we’ll see.”
Three minutes later came this: “No more being quiet. I’m done holding my tongue. Believe that!!”
That one was immediately followed by this one: “You try and try with people but they don’t get it. They push you and push you until you cross that line. Well line crossed!!”
Finally, and nearly a half-hour later, McCoy wrapped up his quartet of messages by declaring as follows: “Training camp, 2017-2018 season…………… LETS GO!! Now it’s really time to go!! No more talking or tweeting.”
Tom Jones of the Tampa Bay Times has tried to make sense of the various messages, and the reason(s) for them. Jones also suggests that there could be a link between McCoy’s comments and the looming launch of Hard Knocks.
Whatever the reason, it definitely adds a layer of flavor to Hard Knocks. If the Buccaneers decide to embrace the subplot and not leave it on the cutting room floor.
Ultimately, McCoy’s complaints may not matter for 2017, unless the Buccaneers can find a trade partner. His $13.25 million salary for the coming season is nearly fully guaranteed. Absent a trade, he’s not going anywhere until 2018, at the earliest.
He’s a very good player however there is a legitimate reason why many Bucs fans get irked by him. At the games I hear fans complaining that he takes plays off and disappears at critical moments of games. That’s why he has the reputation of lacking fire and not being the type of bad a** that Sapp said this team needs more of now. Rhonde Barber also made a similar comment recently. His tweets could be a response to that.
One thing that always bothered me about him is that he often makes comments that he’s the leader of the team. True leaders never have to tell the media that they’re the leader. They just go out and lead by example.
He grew up a Bucs fan and I respect him. I just wish that he would use this as motivation to improve in the clutch and not worry about being the leader. Let the natural leader types have that role.
McCoy is under contract through 2021. He’s not going anywhere until his 13th season in the NFL unless he’s traded in 2019 or later when there is no cap hit and $13M is considered average for a DT.