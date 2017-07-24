Giants wideout Roger Lewis’ OVI charges dismissed

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 24, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis got training camp off to a good start before he even showed up.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Lewis had a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired dismissed Monday, according to a Licking County (Ohio) Municipal Court clerk.

He was fined $150 for driving in marked lanes and $25 for a tinted windows restriction. He was arrested in June, and Reynoldsburg Police said they found evidence of drug abuse in his car, and that they found a small amount of marijuana.

Lewis made the Giants as an undrafted rookie, and played in 13 games last year.

While he’s off the hook legally in Ohio, he could still face sanction from the NFL, as they no longer need convictions to punish players.