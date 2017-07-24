Jarvis Landry, Dolphins have yet to swap contract proposals

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry is eligible for a new contract. But the team has yet to make him an offer. And there’s no indication that the team will be doing so any time soon.

So why haven’t the Dolphins made a move? Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald sets forth several possible reasons, from Landry still being under contract for a year to the team having the ability to use the franchise tag once and maybe twice to the Dolphins not wanting to risk alienating Landry with a low opening offer to the Dolphins not wanting to risk getting squeezed into paying too much by leading with an opener that’s too high.

It all makes sense, although it should be easy to flesh out the loose parameters of a contract without either side getting their noses out of joint. With $893,000 due in 2017 and the franchise tag for receivers at $15.682 million in 2017, the math isn’t that difficult. The structure — more specifically, the duration of the fully-guaranteed commitment — could be, especially with players waking up to the value of the year-to-year approach.

There are two other factors (more accurately, two other players) who will be relevant to the final analysis: DeVante Parker and Odell Beckham Jr. The former becomes important because if he becomes a star player in 2017 (which the Dolphins expect) the Dolphins may have to choose between paying big money to Parker or to Landry. The latter becomes relevant because, if Landry is the one the Dolphins choose to pay, what Beckham gets paid by the Giants will be critical (as a practical matter) to determining Landry’s worth.

Or maybe Landry will simply take the $15.682 million (which will surely be higher in 2018) and a 20-percent raise in 2019. Come 2020, when Landry is 27, he’ll likely be free and clear and able to sign wherever he wants, unless Miami is willing to give him a 44-percent raise or the quarterback tender, whichever is greater.

So maybe Landry will be the first star wideout to go year to year. And maybe the Dolphins ultimately will decide not to play it out for three more years, since maybe the Dolphins will determine based on 2017 that Parker is the only they need to keep, and thus the one they need to pay.