John Elway signs contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

John Elway will continue to run the Broncos for years to come.

Elway, the Hall of Famer who led the Broncos to two titles as a quarterback before coming back to run the front office and leading them to another championship, has signed a contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s a five-year contract that keeps him in Denver through the 2021 season.

Although teams rarely if ever release financial details of their executives’ contracts, Elway is surely one of the highest-paid personnel people in the NFL. He has done solid work after taking over the front office, and the Broncos’ ownership loves having the biggest star player in franchise history running the franchise.

Elway’s contract situation had begun to bubble up as an issue facing the Broncos heading into 2017, but now it’s done, and Elway and the Broncos can turn their focus to the start of training camp.