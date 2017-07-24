John Elway signs contract extension

John Elway will continue to run the Broncos for years to come.
Elway, the Hall of Famer who led the Broncos to two titles as a quarterback before coming back to run the front office and leading them to another championship, has signed a contract extension.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s a five-year contract that keeps him in Denver through the 2021 season.
Although teams rarely if ever release financial details of their executives’ contracts, Elway is surely one of the highest-paid personnel people in the NFL. He has done solid work after taking over the front office, and the Broncos’ ownership loves having the biggest star player in franchise history running the franchise.
Elway’s contract situation had begun to bubble up as an issue facing the Broncos heading into 2017, but now it’s done, and Elway and the Broncos can turn their focus to the start of training camp.
Great news for the Broncos. Bad news for the 31 other teams.
Great to hear! The Broncos wouldn’t be where they are without Elway.
And this time probably not a dime of his compensation will be under the table.
Okay haters. The ball is teed up, now tell us how bad Elway has been.
Congrtas, “Wood”! Well deserved and unequivocally earned!
You mean 30 other teams. Pat’s will handle them early and be quick with their termination.
Bronco’s are Elite!
Man just go on and name the team after him like Cleveland did for Paul Brown. No man has been more valuable to a franchise than Elway. As a player and executive he made that franchise elite,
The Denver Elways…won’t even have to change the logo. He already resembles it,
Foolish. Guy didn’t do anything before Manning and hasn’t done anything sense. Oh well, guess they probably didn’t have a choice.
His bonus was ten buckets of oats
John Elway, 71-29 and a Super Bowl in first 100 games as GM, best in NFL history
8-8
When Elway convinced Manning to sign with the broncos, he deserved to be executive of the year. Rahim Moore destroyed their chances in year 1 of the Manning experiment. They completely crapped their pants in year 2 finally vs SEA. Manning age showed in year 3. In year 4, if not for a failed 2 point conversion, the whole Manning experiment would have been a complete disaster. Congrats to the broncos and specifically V Miller for saving John’s bacon. Elway can do no wrong in Denver but he certainly had the leverage to get this deal done. Denver could ill afford to let him get away to say, the RAMS! Now let’s hope he doesn’t screw up the qb situation in Denver by forcing Lynch due to his draft ego.
And this time probably not a dime of his compensation will be under the table.
Oh look a extremely rare sight a throated warbling Patriots whiner…..so rare…..says no one.
Good for John.
They don’t call it “Mile High” for kicks, just tokes.
Elway’s best move would be to lure himself back onto the field. Even at age 57, he has to be better than any of the slugs that he has masquerading as QBs on his roster.