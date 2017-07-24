 Skip to content

John Elway signs contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
John Elway will continue to run the Broncos for years to come.

Elway, the Hall of Famer who led the Broncos to two titles as a quarterback before coming back to run the front office and leading them to another championship, has signed a contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it’s a five-year contract that keeps him in Denver through the 2021 season.

Although teams rarely if ever release financial details of their executives’ contracts, Elway is surely one of the highest-paid personnel people in the NFL. He has done solid work after taking over the front office, and the Broncos’ ownership loves having the biggest star player in franchise history running the franchise.

Elway’s contract situation had begun to bubble up as an issue facing the Broncos heading into 2017, but now it’s done, and Elway and the Broncos can turn their focus to the start of training camp.

  1. charliecharger says: Jul 24, 2017 4:59 PM

    Great news for the Broncos. Bad news for the 31 other teams.

  2. milehighcityboss says: Jul 24, 2017 5:00 PM

    Great to hear! The Broncos wouldn’t be where they are without Elway.

  3. jag1959 says: Jul 24, 2017 5:05 PM

    And this time probably not a dime of his compensation will be under the table.

  4. denverdave3 says: Jul 24, 2017 5:06 PM

    Okay haters. The ball is teed up, now tell us how bad Elway has been.

  5. truevision21 says: Jul 24, 2017 5:07 PM

    Congrtas, “Wood”! Well deserved and unequivocally earned!

  6. mikeytoth says: Jul 24, 2017 5:10 PM

    You mean 30 other teams. Pat’s will handle them early and be quick with their termination.

  7. coloradofort says: Jul 24, 2017 5:10 PM

    Bronco’s are Elite!

  8. 49ersfury says: Jul 24, 2017 5:12 PM

    Man just go on and name the team after him like Cleveland did for Paul Brown. No man has been more valuable to a franchise than Elway. As a player and executive he made that franchise elite,

    The Denver Elways…won’t even have to change the logo. He already resembles it,

  9. klutch14u says: Jul 24, 2017 5:14 PM

    Foolish. Guy didn’t do anything before Manning and hasn’t done anything sense. Oh well, guess they probably didn’t have a choice.

  10. In the beginning, back in 1955, man didn't know 'bout that that rock 'n roll show, and all that jive says: Jul 24, 2017 5:15 PM

    His bonus was ten buckets of oats

  11. black59razorblog says: Jul 24, 2017 5:19 PM

    John Elway, 71-29 and a Super Bowl in first 100 games as GM, best in NFL history

  12. burtmustin says: Jul 24, 2017 5:21 PM

    8-8

  13. PatSwinagain says: Jul 24, 2017 5:27 PM

    When Elway convinced Manning to sign with the broncos, he deserved to be executive of the year. Rahim Moore destroyed their chances in year 1 of the Manning experiment. They completely crapped their pants in year 2 finally vs SEA. Manning age showed in year 3. In year 4, if not for a failed 2 point conversion, the whole Manning experiment would have been a complete disaster. Congrats to the broncos and specifically V Miller for saving John’s bacon. Elway can do no wrong in Denver but he certainly had the leverage to get this deal done. Denver could ill afford to let him get away to say, the RAMS! Now let’s hope he doesn’t screw up the qb situation in Denver by forcing Lynch due to his draft ego.

  14. Nofoolnodrool says: Jul 24, 2017 5:55 PM

    And this time probably not a dime of his compensation will be under the table.

    Oh look a extremely rare sight a throated warbling Patriots whiner…..so rare…..says no one.

    Good for John.

  15. jagsfanugh says: Jul 24, 2017 6:22 PM

    They don’t call it “Mile High” for kicks, just tokes.

  16. araidersfan says: Jul 24, 2017 6:26 PM

    Elway’s best move would be to lure himself back onto the field. Even at age 57, he has to be better than any of the slugs that he has masquerading as QBs on his roster.

