John Elway: This is a special place, and the Broncos are home to me

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

The Broncos officially announced the signing of John Elway to a new five-year contract through 2021.

“We’re pleased to reach an agreement on a five-year contract with John to continue leading our football operations,” president and CEO Joe Ellis said, via the team press release. “During these last six seasons, John’s clearly established himself as one of the best general managers in all of sports. He’s demonstrated impressive football instincts, a strong business acumen and a consistent ability to build competitive teams.

“There’s no doubt John means a great deal to the Broncos, our fans and the entire community. It was important for us to reach this long-term agreement, and we’re all excited to now turn our full attention toward the 2017 season.”

Elway, entering his seventh season as the Broncos’ executive vice president of football operations/General Manager, has overseen a team that has the second-most overall wins (73) in the NFL since 2011. Denver has five AFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances in that span.

The Broncos say that Elway ranks as the only GM in the NFL in the past six years to acquire future Pro Bowl players through the NFL Draft, street free agency, unrestricted free agency and college free agency.

Elway, who has made Denver home since a 16-year Hall of Fame career with the Broncos, never was leaving. But both sides appear happy to have a long-term deal in place.

“I appreciate the trust and confidence that Joe has shown in me,” Elway said. “[Owner] Pat Bowlen has always put outstanding leadership in place, and I’m grateful for the support Joe gives us to compete for championships each and every year.

“This is a special place, and the Broncos are home to me. While there’s still a lot of work to be done, I’m excited about the future of this team and this organization.”