Jordan Matthews, Jordan Hicks to be limited early in camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

A pair of Eagles with the same first name and different injury concerns are going to be limited participants when the team holds its first full-squad practice of training camp later this week.

Coach Doug Pederson said at a press conference on Monday that wide receiver Jordan Matthews and linebacker Jordan Hicks will both be building up to full participation. Matthews was bothered by knee tendinitis during the offseason program and continues to deal with it, but Pederson said he’s not worried about the wideout being ready to go come the regular season.

“We’ve just got to stay on top of it, obviously,” Pederson said, via Philly.com. “We’ve been rehabbing all spring and summer. He was in North Dakota with the guys. He’s another one we need to monitor as we go. Again, we don’t play a game for a long time, so I’m not concerned.”

Hicks broke a bone in his hand while on his honeymoon in June and Pederson said the linebacker will do “individuals, our 7-on-7” until he’s given the green light to move up to more work.