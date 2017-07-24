Lucky Whitehead on shoplifting charge: I didn’t even know about that

Lucy Whitehead said he was unaware he had a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear in court on a shoplifting charge.
“I didn’t even know about that,” the Cowboys receiver said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know what’s going on.”
Whitehead’s initial arrest occurred June 22 in Virginia, according to TMZ. At that time, he was accused of taking less than $200 worth of items from a convenience store.
On July 6, Whitehead failed to show up at Prince William County Court for an appearance related to the June 22 arrest, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He will now also face a charge of failure to appear in court.
The court date has been rescheduled for Aug. 10, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which will force Whitehead to leave training camp.
Cowboys officials first learned of the incident Monday, per Hill.
Whitehead has had an unusual offseason, saying last week that a dognapper was demanding ransom for his dog before the dog was returned a day later.
The Cowboys’ selection of Ryan Switzer in the fourth round made Whitehead a long shot to return to the Cowboys for a third season. Now, Whitehead might find his spot with the Cowboys even more precarious.
My (kidnapped) dog ate my summons.
Just following the Cowboys culture.
Next he will beat up some woman to become a leader.
How much is league minimum? Apparently not enough…
He did not know he got arrested ?
$200 worth of stuff from a convenience store is a lot to try to sneak out.
Sounds strange that A. He didn’t know he got busted for shoplifting??
And B. He’s shoplifting on an NFL Player’s salary??
The screwups afterwards i could see, the red tape being what it is in the legal system.
He is so casual about being arrested that he doesn’t bother to keep track of his court dates? Now that’s leadership!
Maybe he should pay attenetion and manage himself a little better.
tigershark0052 says:
Jul 24, 2017 3:55 PM
article says less than $200
either way, inexcusable and for him to say he didn’t know he had a warrant is irrelevant, why are you stealing in the first place????
How ’bout them Cowboys!
I was gonna pay but I was high .
Are there really people like this out there among us?
Maybe the dognapper is the store owner wanting compensation.
Speechless…about every aspect of this story. I’ll wait for TMZ to update us on whether it was a case of beer or crab legs 🙂 or rolling papers…
When asked about his name change…Whitehead responded…”I didn’t even know anything about that…”.