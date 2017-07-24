 Skip to content

Mark Murphy: Packers will never give up a home date for an international game

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers accept the fact that the NFL won’t host a Super Bowl at Lambeau Field. And since the Packers won’t host a Super Bowl at Lambeau Field, they won’t have to automatically sacrifice a home game to the league’s ongoing overseas obsession.

Thus, via SportsBusiness Daily, Packers CEO Mark Murphy told shareholders on Monday that the team will “never” make that swap.

The league office eventually could disagree. Even if the usual suspects continue to be the ones who give up home games for games in Europe, Mexico, or elsewhere, the league’s ongoing expansion of the international games could make a squeezing of the Packers and other teams supposedly immune from the obligation vulnerable.

Or maybe the league will offer the Packers some other sort of deal in exchange for a home game. Without knowing what the offer would be, it’s impossible to know that the Packers would refuse it.

So while “never” may draw cheers from the shareholders/fans who were at Lambeau Field on Monday (it did), “never” is the kind of commitment that it will be hard for Murphy to honor.

Of course, he only has to honor it for as long as he’s the CEO.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Mark Murphy: Packers will never give up a home date for an international game”
  1. ksctychiefs says: Jul 24, 2017 7:50 PM

    reason #329 why NFL ratings continue to decline:…. ….’international games’……….

  2. bigdogsolec says: Jul 24, 2017 7:54 PM

    every team should be forced to give up 1 home game over a period of time. keep things equal between all teams , no one should be exempt

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jul 24, 2017 7:56 PM

    how arrogant

    should be stripped of draft picks
    for going against league desires

  4. RandyinRoxbury says: Jul 24, 2017 7:57 PM

    I guess I can understand his feelings with Green Bay being foreign enough as it is.

  5. uglydingo says: Jul 24, 2017 7:59 PM

    How is it that a team can dictate this to the NFL? Fans of other teams also want all home games at their home grounds. If the NFL is committed to playing some overseas games, then all 32 teams should share in this over the long term.

  6. ee00ee says: Jul 24, 2017 7:59 PM

    I think a fair deal for the league to offer them would be: Here’s the deal, you go ahead and play a home game abroad and we’ll let you stay in the league.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!