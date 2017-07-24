Mark Murphy presumes a Super Bowl appearance for the Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

The Packers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2010. Their CEO thinks that streak will end in 2017.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for all our fans to drive across the state when we’re in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis,” Mark Murphy told shareholders on Monday, via Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com.

It’s a dream scenario for Packers fans, and a potential nightmare for Vikings fans. And the Packers will indeed be one of the favorites to make it to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.

Of course, they’ve been one of the favorites for each of the past six seasons, but they still haven’t gotten there. Making it to the first, and likely only, Super Bowl to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will more than make up for losing the first regular season game there, which happened last September.

If it happens, it still could have been worse for Vikings fans. The Packers could have signed running back Adrian Peterson and brought him home to Minnesota for a game the Vikings haven’t played since 1977.