Mark Murphy presumes a Super Bowl appearance for the Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
The Packers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2010. Their CEO thinks that streak will end in 2017.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for all our fans to drive across the state when we’re in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis,” Mark Murphy told shareholders on Monday, via Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com.

It’s a dream scenario for Packers fans, and a potential nightmare for Vikings fans. And the Packers will indeed be one of the favorites to make it to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.

Of course, they’ve been one of the favorites for each of the past six seasons, but they still haven’t gotten there. Making it to the first, and likely only, Super Bowl to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will more than make up for losing the first regular season game there, which happened last September.

If it happens, it still could have been worse for Vikings fans. The Packers could have signed running back Adrian Peterson and brought him home to Minnesota for a game the Vikings haven’t played since 1977.

11 Responses to “Mark Murphy presumes a Super Bowl appearance for the Packers”
  1. jimmysee says: Jul 24, 2017 1:04 PM

    Fun to contemplate — but the proof will be on the field. Go! Pack! Go!

  2. Jojo the Dolphin says: Jul 24, 2017 1:06 PM

    Jinxed it already! Oh well, there’s always next season.

  3. boltson says: Jul 24, 2017 1:08 PM

    They will make it, and lose to the Chargers

  4. pkrh8tr says: Jul 24, 2017 1:08 PM

    Delusional just like the fan base

  5. bridgeh2o says: Jul 24, 2017 1:09 PM

    BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    Mark Murphy needs to be in concussion protocol!

    The packers “defense” will get a huge dose of Dalvin Cook and Stefon Diggs…….

    SKOL!!!!!!!

  6. aarons444 says: Jul 24, 2017 1:09 PM

    Kiss of death.

    Rodgers goes down early, Pack go 5-11.

  7. jag1959 says: Jul 24, 2017 1:10 PM

    “…for a game the Vikings haven’t played since 1977.”

    Forty years of futility. Let that sink in for a minute.

  8. andrwken says: Jul 24, 2017 1:12 PM

    OMG Florio!

    This troll frenzy will be second to none!

    Are we trying to break the post count record for one article?

    Hahaha!

  9. tvguy22 says: Jul 24, 2017 1:13 PM

    This one should have lots of comments.

  10. Frazier28/7 says: Jul 24, 2017 1:14 PM

    And thank you for jinxing your franchise!!!!

    I love how everyone thinks this is the year the refs finally get the packers over the top. What has changed since the NFC Championship game beside unproven rookies and Davon House??

  11. redlikethepig says: Jul 24, 2017 1:19 PM

    I thought only the Eagles did this sort of thing?

