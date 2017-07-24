Mark Murphy says Pro Bowl may stay in Orlando

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

On the same day the Packers CEO Mark Murphy made a roundabout guarantee about his team’s possible appearance in the Super Bowl, he made another attention-grabbing remark about the future of the game that comes before it.

Murphy said during the annual meeting of Packers shareholders that the Pro Bowl could remain in Orlando for good.

“It could be a permanent home for the Pro Bowl,” Murphy said, via SportsBusiness Daily.

The success of the game in Orlando will surely be a factor, even if the players strongly prefer the trip to Hawaii. Of course, the continued presence of the game in Orlando could get the powers-that-be in Hawaii to come up with a better deal. Other communities that would like to host the game could do the same.

So, basically, it’s safe to say the Pro Bowl will never have a permanent home. Permanence sacrifices leverage, and the NFL loves its leverage.