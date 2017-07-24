Michael Irvin will hold a press conference regarding dismissal of criminal case

It felt like the end, but in many ways it’s just the beginning.
With prosecutors in Broward County deciding not to charge Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin with sexual assault, Irvin has decided to hold a press conference at or about 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The email announcing the press conference says that Irvin will be “responding” to the decision not to charge Irvin.
But what’s he going to say? He’s already won; there will be no arrest, no indictment, no trial.
Irvin likely hopes to sway public opinion even stronger in his direction, hopeful to get ahead of the alleged victim filing a lawsuit or sitting for an interview. Perhaps more importantly, Irvin (like every other NFL employee) needs to be concerned about the possibility that the league’s internal investigation will reach a different conclusion, under a much lower standard of proof than the one the authorities apply.
Irvin isn’t protected by a union. If the NFL decides to take action against Irvin, his rights will be sorely limited in comparison to the rights secured by the CBA. And his status as an on-air analyst could be riding on how Irvin handles the situation.
Why? Mike isn’t famous for his linguistic tendencies (spoken, not the other kind). He can only damage more than rebuild.
Irvin was great fun to watch during his playing days, but watching him on TV is like biting down on tin foil.
Why on earth would he want to continue to talk about this? He put himself in a bad situation by being with that woman in a hotel room, even if he didn’t assault her, that’s still a bad look – what the hell is he going to say today that’s going to make that look better?
Michael Irving holding a press conference, what could go wrong? Less is more, he should let his lawyer handle it.
