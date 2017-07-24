Michael Irvin won’t be charged with sexual assault

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

More than a month after Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin and his lawyer held a press conference aimed at lobbying for prosecutors to not charge Irvin with sexual assault, the case is finally closed.

Via Andy Slater of WINZ radio, Broward County authorities have decided not to proceed, due to a lack of evidence.

“Nothing happened that night,” Irvin said during the press conference, which ended with Irvin saying, “Make a decision, let’s move on.”

The decision has been made, and the authorities have moved on. This doesn’t keep the alleged victim from suing Irvin, and the much lower standard of proof (plus the unavailability of the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination) could mean that, although Irvin won’t face criminal jeopardy, the case may not be fully closed.