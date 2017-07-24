Packers shareholders meet on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

If you own one or more shares of non-stock stock in the Green Bay Packers, today’s the one day per year that the investment becomes more tangible than the piece of paper framed in your den.

Today’s the day that you can show up at Lambeau Field for the annual meeting of shareholders. Via the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the meeting (which always precedes by a few days the start of training camp) is a little earlier than usual because the Packers start their preseason a little earlier than usual, with a preseason game on Thursday, August 10.

Via the Press-Gazette, the Packers have 363,948 shareholders. Only 8,000 to 12,000 attend, with the biggest crowd showing up in 1998, with 18,707.

CEO Mark Murphy, G.M. Ted Thompson, and others are expected to speak. One of the topics likely won’t be the PFT Live question of the day regarding who bears the blame for the team’s underachievement.

As Barstool Big Cat suggested on Monday’s PFT Live, maybe we should go off the board and blame the shareholders. If nothing else, that will give them something to discuss when they get together today at 11:00 a.m. CT to hear from some of the folks more directly responsible for the chronic inability of the team to parlay annual contention into a Super Bowl appearance.