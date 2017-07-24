 Skip to content

Panthers fire longtime pro personnel director Mark Koncz

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Panthers fired longtime pro personnel director Mark Koncz, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted Koncz to director of player personnel in May. A week after the Panthers fired Gettleman and a day before players report to training camp, interim GM Marty Hurney relieved Koncz of his duties.

Koncz, 50, has served as the team’s pro scouting director since 2000, but his employment with the team goes back to the start of the franchise. Koncz beganas an intern in the ticket office in 1994 before moving to football operations a year later. He joined the pro scouting department in 1998.

The Panthers have had turnover this offseason, with former president Danny Morrison leaving in February, assistant GM Brandon Beane departing in May to become GM in Buffalo and Gettleman’s firing last week.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Panthers fire longtime pro personnel director Mark Koncz”
  1. blitzinc43 says: Jul 24, 2017 5:24 PM

    As a close friend of the organization I would like to just point out to you all that Konczy was a prototypical class act. He will bounce back fast.

  2. cb28031 says: Jul 24, 2017 5:26 PM

    Richardson has lost it….

  3. Technical Editing says: Jul 24, 2017 5:53 PM

    That’s a lot of sacking when you consider that Julius Peppers hasn’t even taken the field yet.

  4. Technical Editing says: Jul 24, 2017 5:54 PM

    Richardson might end the year with more sacks than any of his players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!