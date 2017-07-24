Panthers fire longtime pro personnel director Mark Koncz

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

The Panthers fired longtime pro personnel director Mark Koncz, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted Koncz to director of player personnel in May. A week after the Panthers fired Gettleman and a day before players report to training camp, interim GM Marty Hurney relieved Koncz of his duties.

Koncz, 50, has served as the team’s pro scouting director since 2000, but his employment with the team goes back to the start of the franchise. Koncz beganas an intern in the ticket office in 1994 before moving to football operations a year later. He joined the pro scouting department in 1998.

The Panthers have had turnover this offseason, with former president Danny Morrison leaving in February, assistant GM Brandon Beane departing in May to become GM in Buffalo and Gettleman’s firing last week.