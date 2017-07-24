PFT preseason power rankings No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have six Super Bowl trophies. They’d likely have more but for the team that has won five in the last 16 years. And in a year that the Patriots hope to match the Steelers at six, the Steelers may be the primary impediment to New England.
But here’s the problem. In an offseason that saw the Patriots mash the gas pedal in an effort to get even better, what have the Steelers really done to close the gap?
So while the Steelers remain among the best teams in the NFL, the question is whether they’re good enough to get to No. 7 before the Patriots get to No. 6. And then to No. 7.
Biggest positive change: The return of receiver Martavis Bryant from suspension makes a great passing game even better, with one major caveat. Bryant still hasn’t been fully reinstated, and until he is there’s a chance he won’t be. And he wouldn’t be the first player closing in on reinstatement after a substance-abuse policy who then stubs his toe to otherwise trip over a blunt. So the Steelers and Bryant have every reason to keep him on the straight and narrow as he closes in on returning to the field and further diversifying one of the best offenses in the NFL. Failure would mean that the passing game, while still potent, wouldn’t be nearly as good as it could be.
Biggest negative change: The passing of legendary Hall of Fame owner Dan Rooney in April marked not only the end of an era but also raised questions about whether the Steelers of the past 50 years could eventually revert to the bumbling also-rans of their first 40. Though Dan Rooney didn’t seek credit or the spotlight, he was the common thread for a team that consistently contended after going through multiple decades of persistent failures. There’s no reason to think Art Rooney II will have a hand any less steady than his father’s, but the future of one of the few remaining franchises run by the family that founded it presents real questions with the man who provided perhaps one of the best foundations any NFL team has ever had now gone.
Coaching thermometer: It’s been seven years since the team’s last Super Bowl appearance, and the locals tend to gripe about Mike Tomlin whenever things aren’t going as well as expected. With high expectations for 2017, a rough start will commence the annual grumbling about Tomlin’s future. Ownership has been immune to the ups and downs and highs and lows of a franchise that contends often enough to make it easy to patient, but with Art II now running the show it remains to be seen whether the trend of three coaches since 1969 will continue indefinitely.
We’d like to have a beer with . . . . Todd Haley. The former Chiefs coach has helped transform the Pittsburgh offense into a juggernaut. Though very good before Haley arrived, he has presided over an unlikely swinging of the pendulum that has given the team an offense that currently is much better than the defense. It sounds blasphemous, but it’s true, and Haley’s ability to work well with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and to get a diverse group of personalities to perform well together and not whine about getting more opportunity should have earned him consideration for a second chance to coach a team by now.
How they could prove use wrong: If Le’Veon Bell boycotts training camp and the preseason and he’s either not ready to contribute from Week One or the Steelers catch a wild hair and rescind the franchise tender (not likely), the passing game will face more pressure — and the running game will hinge on guys like rookie James Conner or veteran Knile Davis. And if the defense can’t effectively make the switch to playing more man-to-man coverage (a device aimed at slowing down the Patriots), the Steelers could plunge from Super Bowl contender to team scrambling to get to the postseason. Which they were a year ago, until a Christmas Day win over the Ravens kept them from spending January at home.
i wonder who number 1 will be?
As a Pats fan, I feel pretty good as long as we have BB matching up against Mike Tomlin. In fact, it almost isn’t even fair.
Coaching is still a liability for Pittsburgh. The Pat’s had a flea flicker play they used successfully against Pittsburgh, the same play they used against the Ravens. Pittsburgh had played the Ravens shortly after the Ravens /Pat’s game, yet Pittsburgh players said they had never seen that play before. So they never watched tapes of the Ravens / Pat’s game?? You can bet coach B had Pat’s players watching tape of the Ravens/Pittsburgh game.
Coach B has a great segment on a local tv show where he breaks down game tape, maybe Trip should watch it to learn a few things.
4. Steelers
3. Packers
2. Falcons
1. Patriots
If Bell holds out, chances are that he smokes weed during his holdout, and when he reports to camp, he is promptly injured in practice.
Bryant, I hope he doesn’t do something stupid and I’m not holding my breath.
Tomlin, mediocre HC IMO. He doesn’t make anyone else better.
TJ Watt, I’d love to see this guy be the 2nd coming of Jack Ham.
Big Ben – I hope it is his last season, and the rookie can take over in 2018 b/c Landry Jones sucks.
Shazier – stay healthy, please, you are a faster version of Kendrell Bell when he was a rookie.
The biggest impediment to a Steelers SB is the head coach on the sideline.
BB owns him and everyone knows it, including Mike. His teams are undisciplined and they simply underperform on the biggest stages.
Mike was supposed to be this defensive guru when they hired him and 10 years later their DB’s are still the weakest part of their team.
This Steeler fan has experienced enough “catch phrases” and “one liners” for two life times.
1. Patriots.
2. Packers. Cause Martellus.
3. Falcons. Cause Kyle.
Great offense, crappy defense… Should be more like 10
The Steelers may find themselves bogged down in their own division. Baltimore has very quietly improved. Cleveland has definitely improved. And, while Cincinnati may be retooling, they still have a QB in Andy Dalton, who has the ability to carry an offense
Number one needs to worry about 2,3,4 unseating them. Remember Pats are only a few key injuries away from mediocrity.
Seriously? Green bay does not deserve to be in the top 3. They have an absolutely terrible defense and liar crybaby for a qb. Not to mention he is a bigger choke artist than Peyton Manning.
When Mike Tomlin watched Superbowl 51, did he mute the TV and listen to the Patriots play by play on his headset?
So.
AFC Title game
Pats and Steelers
NFC Title game
Packers and Falcons
Home field will mean a lot
Team health is paramount
can Atlanta beat Green Bay if GB is healthy
IN GB ?
Pats can win on the road
Can Steelers
IDK these answers but flip a coin
————————————–
If the best hope you have is to hope for injuries to level the playing field you ain’t got much.
I watched the Patriots super bowl win last night with my wife….we only got better..
New WR
Gronk back
2 shut down cornerbacks
New younger RB’s
Same O-line back together for another season
New D- linemen who will step it up
Same Pro bowl kicker
Awesome punter
and oh yeah the oldest QB…….. 🙂
———-
Any team is only a “few key players away from mediocrity”. But the Patriots are as deep a team as there is in the NFL. They won the SB last year without the best TE in the NFL. He is back as well as a new speed WR.
And no matter who is injured, the Pats still have BB…..no other team can say that.
Seems like a lot of very nervous Cheetah homies talking crap already and the thread just opened? Only took four minutes for the first troll to comment…..obsessed.
Any real honest Steeler fan knows if we have minimal injuries we may be able to beat the Cheats, but it will take some luck. On paper this year’s schedule looks to be as easy as the Pat’s last year schedule so anything can happen.
I don’t see this Bell situation ending well, and I hope I’m right. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I see him truly holding out and with it going into the regular season for 1, maybe 2 games.
Yikes. Behind the Packers.
In respect, fan knowledge, and championships.
People that denigrate the Steelers defense (for some reason), disregard that their defense was ranked, I believe, #14 overall last season, and is young and on the rise. A great deal of capital has been spent on that side of the ball in recent years
Simply put, the best offense in the NFL, at least on paper, one of the best young kickers in the NFL, and an up and coming defense, combined with a head coach, though no BB, has never had a losing season in the NFL, and this could well be the year they knock off the Patsies and Brady.
I would most definitely put the Steelers over the Packers, and maybe over the Falcons. NE? a grudging #1 until someone makes them not #1.
Sorry drool we Pat’s fans aren’t nervous, just stating the obvious. Trip versus Coach B is a game changer. Interesting that Pittsburgh couldn’t even score a TD against KC In the playoffs, compare that to the Pat’s scoring 31 unanswered points to win Super Bowl 51.
There is no shame to losing the AFC championship to NE in NE. The Steelers just ended up trading a few FGs for NE TDs early on and that opened things up. Basically at this echelon you are dealing with teams that absorb all the latest rule changes and tweaks faster, like dudes that study patch notes and are running around with the new unnerfed gear for weeks before everyone else figures it out. By comparison Harbaugh is still trying the ineligible receiver stunt from like three years ago. He makes me laugh.