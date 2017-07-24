Report: Greg Olsen won’t hold out

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wants a contract that he feels has a better ratio of productivity to compensation and he didn’t rule out holding out of training camp in order to press his case, but it looks like that won’t be how things play out in Charlotte.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that Olsen plans to report to the start of camp at Wofford University with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday.

Olsen became the first tight end in league history with three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards when he caught 80 passes for 1,073 yards last season. He’s set to make base salaries of $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons.

Olsen’s push for a new deal has been going on at the same time as linebacker Thomas Davis‘ quest for his own and the way those things were being handled have been cited by some as reasons why the Panthers fired General Manager Dave Gettleman last week. Marty Hurney, who returned to the G.M. job on an interim basis after Gettleman’s firing, was in the job when the Panthers first acquired Olsen in a trade with the Bears.