Robert Griffin III gets a workout with the Chargers

With training camps opening around the NFL, Robert Griffin III has finally drawn some interest.
Griffin will work out for the Chargers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It’s the first report of any team having any interest at all in Griffin, who was the second overall draft pick and the NFL’s rookie of the year in 2012. A knee injury in the postseason after his rookie year changed the way Griffin played, and he’s never been even close to the star quarterback he was as a rookie.
Now he’ll get a shot to show he’s at least in good enough shape to serve as a camp arm and perhaps a backup to starter Philip Rivers.
Behind Rivers the Chargers have three quarterbacks on the depth chart: Kellen Clemens, Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins. If Griffin is even close to the same player he once was, he’s an improvement over any of those three backups. But whether Griffin can ever return to form remains to be seen.
I guess everyone wondering why Kaep hasn’t gotten a job doesn’t question why RG3 hasn’t gotten a job since he’s a cornball married to a white woman…
He’s got a semi well known name. The Bolts will need that in L.A.
I’m just waiting for the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the rise and fall of RGIII. Should be a doozy.
Good luck RG! Skin fans had nothing against you personally; we were just looking for a star QB. Best of luck in San Diego….
Unbelievable that RG3 would get a shot before Kaepernick. No one can argue that he’s better than Kaep from a skill standpoint.
Even if he’s NOT close to the same player, the other 3 names are closer to “studio analyst” than “backup QB” any day of the week. Hopefully the new O-Line will keep Rivers upright (for a change).
I don’t know if Griffin being in L.A. is such a great idea. He became full of himself in D.C. and was pretty much under the radar in Cleveland. There’s too much opportunity to get blinded by the lights again in L.A.
What do you have to lose? Maybe this guy will end up having a career. You never know. I’m not sure if Telesco worked with Bill Polian in Indianapolis, but rumor has it that Polian would have taken RG3 over Andrew Luck. Polian is a HOFer. Just out of respect to Polian, I’d give this kid a shot.