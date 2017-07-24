Saints activate Travin Dural from non-football injury list

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 24, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

The New Orleans Saints had placed wide receiver Travin Dural on the non-football injury as rookies reported to training camp last week.

The stay on the NFI list ultimately ended up being a short one. Dural passed his physical with the team on Monday and will be able to practice when the Saints first take to the practice field later this week.

Dural caught 37 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns with LSU in 2014. He appeared in 38 career games, catching 100 passes for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns.