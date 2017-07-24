Saints bring back Michael Mauti, place four on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

Linebacker Michael Mauti’s 2016 season with the Saints ended early when he had surgery to treat ulcerative colitis, which he said was the best move for his long-term health and would not stop him from playing in 2017.

Mauti’s attempt to continue his career will come with the Saints. Mauti shared a picture of his contract signing with the team on social media Monday.

Mauti saw most of his action on special teams in eight games last year and all 16 in 2015 after joining the Saints as a free agent. He blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown during a 2015 game against the Falcons.

The Saints also placed four players on the physically unable to perform list. Left tackle Terron Armstead, center Max Unger, guard Senio Kelemete and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe are all eligible to be activated at any point. Armstead is expected to miss a large chunk of the season after having shoulder surgery in June, however.