 Skip to content

Saints WR Willie Snead signs tender

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saints receiver Willie Snead already said he would report to training camp with his teammates. He still wants a long-term deal, but Snead signed the exclusive rights free agent offer Monday, protecting him while he practices.

Snead is scheduled to make $615,000.

Snead has 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons and expects to play a big role in the offense again this year. Minus a multi-year deal, Snead will become a restricted free agent in 2018.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Saints WR Willie Snead signs tender”
  1. Drunk Uncle says: Jul 24, 2017 6:08 PM

    They should sign him and use him more. He was great last year, but they just stopped using him as much. He’s like the black Wes Welker (2008 version) with hair.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!