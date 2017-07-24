Saints WR Willie Snead signs tender

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Saints receiver Willie Snead already said he would report to training camp with his teammates. He still wants a long-term deal, but Snead signed the exclusive rights free agent offer Monday, protecting him while he practices.

Snead is scheduled to make $615,000.

Snead has 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons and expects to play a big role in the offense again this year. Minus a multi-year deal, Snead will become a restricted free agent in 2018.