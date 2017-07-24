Saints WR Willie Snead signs tender

Saints receiver Willie Snead already said he would report to training camp with his teammates. He still wants a long-term deal, but Snead signed the exclusive rights free agent offer Monday, protecting him while he practices.
Snead is scheduled to make $615,000.
Snead has 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons and expects to play a big role in the offense again this year. Minus a multi-year deal, Snead will become a restricted free agent in 2018.
They should sign him and use him more. He was great last year, but they just stopped using him as much. He’s like the black Wes Welker (2008 version) with hair.