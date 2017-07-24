Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott is going to be better than last year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the breakout star of the NFL last season, but you ain’t seen nothing yet.
That’s the word from Cowboys Executive V.P. Stephen Jones, who said Prescott is committed to improving and will be better than he was as a rookie.
“He knows he’s got to take his game to another level,” Jones said. “The great ones get better each year. I think he expects that from himself, I know he puts in the work, I know he’s a leader, the team responds to him, the team wants to play hard for him. That’s rare. I think he’s going to answer the bell and I think he’s going to be better than he was last year.”
Jones said that while Prescott has enjoyed some of the fame and fortune of stardom, he hasn’t changed his approach to the game.
“I’m just amazed with how he handles himself,” Jones said. “Football is first. he’s got an insatiable appetite to want to get better.”
The Cowboys are putting pressure on Prescott to be the face of their franchise, and they think he’s up to the task.
