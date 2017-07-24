Tony Sparano happy with his Vikings OL after injury-plagued 2016

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

The best thing about this year is it’s not last year for the Vikings offensive line. Minnesota used 12 players and eight different starting combinations in its line last season.

In two games last season, the Vikings were down to five healthy offensive linemen on game day. Tight end David Morgan served as the emergency backup, though Minnesota never had to use him.

“It would be hard for me to imagine something like that happening again,” Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano said, via Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I’ve never been involved in a scenario like that.”

Sparano asked for reinforcements in the offseason, and the Vikings gave him new tackles in Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, who are expected to start on the left and right respectively.

“Looking at it right now, and after watching this group in the spring, I’m excited about where we are,” Sparano said. “I love this group of guys. They put their heads down, they work hard, they’re smart, they’re strong, and they’re tough. Those are the qualities you look for.”