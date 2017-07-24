Veteran cornerback Brandon Flowers visiting Cardinals

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 24, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

There are still a few free agents on the market who can be of service to teams, but time is drawing short to get them into camp.

One of them appears to be closer to finding a home.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Chargers and Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers is visiting the Cardinals Wednesday.

He has also received some interest for the Patriots, and had contact with the Steelers early in free agency.

The 31-year-old Flowers finished last year on injured reserve with the latest in a series of concussions, which led to some concerns about his future.

The Cardinals are looking for answers at their number two corner spot, and coach Bruce Arians has declared the competition “wide open.” They apparently are opening it up beyond the options on the current roster.