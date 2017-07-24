Vikings place Latavius Murray on PUP, Sharrif Floyd on NFI

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT

The Vikings have made some of the initial roster designations that every team makes, every year as camp opens. In Minnesota, the most significant name is the one that hasn’t appeared yet.

The team has announced that running back Latavius Murray and linebacker Shaan Washington have been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Also, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (pictured) has landed on the non-football injury list.

To date, the team has not placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the PUP list. Coach Mike Zimmer has said, however, that the designation is expected. Apparently, Bridgewater has yet to arrive for camp; he can’t be assessed and/or designated for PUP until he does. Look for that to happen later in the week.

Murray missed all of the offseason program after undergoing ankle surgery after he signed with the Vikings. Floyd has had a chronic knee injury, which limited him to one game in 2016.