Vikings sign a tackle to bring roster to 90 players

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

The Vikings have brought their roster to the maximum of 90 players with training camp kicking off this week.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed tackle Arturo Uzdavinis to a contract. He will join the rest of the team at Minnesota State University in Mankato for practices.

Uzdavinis spent time on the Lions’ roster this offseason and the Vikings will be his fifth club since entering the league as an undrafted free agent last year. He initially signed with the Texans and then spent time on the practice squads in Chicago and Jacksonville without seeing any regular season action.

He’ll be trying to earn a spot as a backup behind left tackle Riley Reiff and right tackle Mike Remmers, both of whom signed as free agents this offseason as part of the Vikings’ bid to improve their offensive line play.