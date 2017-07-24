When will Cowboys hold misbehaving players “accountable”?

On Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett addressed the issue of players getting in trouble. And then word emerged on Monday of yet another player getting in trouble.
“There’s a standard that we have here with the Dallas Cowboys — behavior on and off the field and how we’re going to handle those things,” Garrett said, via the team’s official website. “We’re going to hold those players accountable to what those standards are, regardless of what the circumstances were that were involved.”
The words send a clear message. The video and audio have a clear tell. Watch the clip attached to this post; Garrett does the classic hard gulp before saying the word “accountable.” Possibly because he knows damn well that the Cowboys aren’t about to hold anyone accountable.
It’s a point made here a few weeks ago, and nothing has changed. The owner calls the shots, and the owner is willing to tolerate boys being boys in order to put his fingerprints on a trophy earned by a team that he built.
So the coach is toothless when it comes to making an example out of anyone or everyone who crosses the line. The truth is that there is no line, or if there is it’s going to take a lot more than what has happened to date for someone to step over it.
Hey, take it easy on poor Jerrah! You think it’s easy putting a league leading team together? Okay, it’s in suspensions, but still…
As long as the $$$ keeps rolling in, and the fraud in the league office does not worry about “integrity” when it comes to the ‘Boys.
Poor whitehaed will be gone tomorrow to make the dallas convicts appear ” accountable”
Once is unfortunate, twice is a coincidence, 3 times is suspicious.
However many times we’re up to is a culture.
Commissioner Mara will step in and handle this shortly.
Garrett’s teeth are used exclusively to smack on chewing gum for national TV viewing pleasure.
when? never…
They won’t. They never have. They never will.
When the players are no longer good they will be held accountable. While they are good they will be forgiven.
On one hand Cowboy players get in a lot of trouble,Jerry talks out of both sides of his mouth and Garrett is the #1 cordless puppet…..on the other hand think about what a wild party they’ll throw if they ever win the trophy.
Whitehead will be the scapegoat for the shenanigans. They’ll make an example of him to try to sweep Zeke’s “stuff” under the rug. Poor Whitehead will be cut and they’ll drag him through the mud, but he deserves it too. I still think that Elliot is getting a bad rap for the little things going on in his world. He likes boobies…so what? He likes to share boobies with others and so I say that makes him a nice guy. Speeding on a 70mph like he was is no big deal and even non football players have done it. He also had no involvement in the bar fight…he was just present at the bar, but no news affiliate is reporting that.
Oh come on, where’s the line of fraud Cowboys supporters that have such interesting stats (of course, no source) about how the Cowboys are “league average” when it comes to the number of players getting in trouble.
Lol. 7-9 this year.
Is he going to go the SEC route and suspend players for one quarter of a preseason game or make them run extra laps around the end zone in practice? They sure are “tough” on crime.
This incident is alleged to have happend on July 6th, no one in the organization knew about it until today when the news broke. The last two weeks have been a doosy for my Cowboys as there have been too many negative incidents. No off field issues since Joe Randle two years ago but all of a sudden a rash of incidents is a headscratcher, almost as if something more sinister is at work in the background.mf.
Remember this is America’s team. It is a microcosm of America. Poor parenting and not holding your children accountable for their actions. Jerry is the trying to be cool dad supplies the alcohol and throws the parties for high school kids.