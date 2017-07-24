Who are the quarterbacks on the hot seat entering 2017?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Monday’s PFT Live included two hours with Barstool Big Cat of the Pardon My Take podcast, and we devoted a segment to an exercise in identifying quarterbacks facing the proverbial hook in 2017.

We each picked three of them, squabbling a bit about the selections in a genuine way.

Who are yours? Listen to ours, and then make your case in the comments for the quarterbacks you deem to be in danger, grave or otherwise.

