Who are the quarterbacks on the hot seat entering 2017?

Monday’s PFT Live included two hours with Barstool Big Cat of the Pardon My Take podcast, and we devoted a segment to an exercise in identifying quarterbacks facing the proverbial hook in 2017.
We each picked three of them, squabbling a bit about the selections in a genuine way.
Who are yours? Listen to ours, and then make your case in the comments for the quarterbacks you deem to be in danger, grave or otherwise.
rodgers for his usual playoff choke jobs?
This is Who…
Eli Manning,
Phil Rivers,
Tyrod Taylor,
Blake Bortles,
Alex Smith.
Obvious ones: Bortles, Tyrod Taylor, any QBs who are fodder for next year 1st round draft picks, Rams QB who is so forgettable that I often forget his name (Jared Goff).
QBs people think are on the hot seat for some reason but are not: Sam Bradford
dont forget ryan tannenhill…..
Alex Smith belongs at the top of the list. He’s safe this year but unless he at least gets the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game this year he will be gone in 2018.
Goof, Goff, Bust or whatever you call him the Rams QB has to be on that list.
Whoever “wins” the QB competition in Denver will be on edge all season long, waiting to be benched.
People will think/say Tom Savage but I think if he stays healthy he plays well and keeps his job, easily.
Sean Glennon in Chicago will be benched as soon as they think Trubisky is ready (they’ll be wrong; never should have drafted him).
Bortles is at the top of the list, for sure.
Alex Smith isn’t far behind.
It may seem a little early for Goff, but he should be on the list, too; he looked so alarmingly lost after a full TC and still resembled a deer in headlights in December after only showing flashes of competency.
And you can’t leave off whoever starts the season for the 9ers, Bears, Broncos, Texans, and Browns?
Eli and Rivers are only there because of age. It’s only out of respect for Ben that people won’t mention him, but really, he’s not far from receiving his pension and gold watch either.
Finally, isn’t it about time Baltimore started thinking about going in another direction under center? Surely, Flacco’s seat at least warms up if he turns in more pedestrian work this year. It’s not like he’s going out there and taking over games, or ever has.
No
Not Hardly
Yes
Definitely
Not quite yet
Based on this site it’s got to be Kaepernick.