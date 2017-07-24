Who’s most responsible for Packers underachieving with Aaron Rodgers?

PFT Live returns at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN), and with camps opening throughout the week we have a question regarding a team that last won a Super Bowl seven seasons ago.
Who’s the most responsible for the Packers underachieving with quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
It’s a poll question this time around, with several choices below (including the opportunity to say they haven’t underachieved at all). It’s a topic Chicago-centric Barstool Big Cat will surely enjoy when he joins the show for the final two hours, although he probably wishes the Bears had underachieved as much as the Packers have over the past seven years.
Make your pick in the poll, make your case in the comments, and join us for our first show back in one month and one day.
Ownership.
I don’t be like being that close with Mike McCarthy
The fan base also is to blame. They are happy with their 13 world championships and have become complacent. Sorry I missed many of your championships but I don’t know, the TV was not invented yet. The Vikings have one NFL championship falling way short of the pack but they do identify their weaknesses and try to fix i.e. Offensive line. I guess having one of the best QBs in Rodgers and not winning SBs is good enough. If this pack team was in another city the fan base would be up in arms. Looking forward in watching the pack getting bounced out the playoffs again this year.
Ted Thompson and whoever hasn’t axed Dom Capers yet.
For the WHO part there is one party missing. And that is the rest of the team besides Rodgers. Football is a team game – as such 21 other players contribute – not counting ST.
Also the WHAT is missing. And that is injuries. Last year the defensive secondary, the year before that the WR position – decimated by injuries.
But from the list presented I would go with Dom Capers. His defenses have averaged 10 (approx) points per game more than the Patriots with Brady or 49ers with Montana in the playoffs.
PFT – way to side step the real issue.
Aaron Rodgers = not a playoff QB.
I’m sorry but the Packers are not the local water utility and championships are not water.