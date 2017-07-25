Adam Gase doesn’t need to see Mike Pouncey in preseason

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

The Dolphins haven’t made a call about whether center Mike Pouncey will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list or how he might be limited in practices as a result of a left hip injury, but coach Adam Gase said they will have a better idea once Pouncey goes for a check with doctors.

During a Tuesday press conference, Gase said there were “a whole bunch of different scenarios” based on what doctors say later in the day but that Pouncey has been able to run and has shown progress over where he’s been earlier in the process. Gase said that Pouncey is an “elite player” and not one that he needs to see anything from in the coming weeks in order to feel good about putting Pouncey in the lineup for the start of the regular season.

“Nothing, but that’s me,” Gase said. “I know he doesn’t feel that way. I know he wants to practice and go through his routine for training camp.”

Pouncey has not played in all 16 games during the regular season since 2012, so there may not be a perfect way of handling things to ensure that he’ll be healthy for the long run. Given how important Pouncey is to the offensive line, they’ll likely settle for the path that gets him as close to 100 percent of their snaps as possible.