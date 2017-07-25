Agent: All charges dropped against Lucky Whitehead

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The Cowboys finally held someone (hard gulp) accountable. Even if there was no reason to.

Agent Dave Rich tells PFT that all charges have been dropped against former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead, and that the warrant has been rescinded.

It’s still not clear how it all happened. Possibly, someone in Whitehead’s home county in Virginia decided to give the authorities Whitehead’s name when arrested for shoplifting. PFT has attempted to obtain more information regarding whether a mug shot or other identifying factors were obtained, but the call has not been returned by the powers-that-be in Prince William County.

However the situation happened, Whitehead has suffered the consequences. “They cost this guy his job,” Rich told PFT.

The good news is that the truth is coming out while Whitehead remains eligible to be claimed on waivers. Now that he has been cleared, maybe someone will.