Agent: All charges dropped against Lucky Whitehead

The Cowboys finally held someone (hard gulp) accountable. Even if there was no reason to.
Agent Dave Rich tells PFT that all charges have been dropped against former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead, and that the warrant has been rescinded.
It’s still not clear how it all happened. Possibly, someone in Whitehead’s home county in Virginia decided to give the authorities Whitehead’s name when arrested for shoplifting. PFT has attempted to obtain more information regarding whether a mug shot or other identifying factors were obtained, but the call has not been returned by the powers-that-be in Prince William County.
However the situation happened, Whitehead has suffered the consequences. “They cost this guy his job,” Rich told PFT.
The good news is that the truth is coming out while Whitehead remains eligible to be claimed on waivers. Now that he has been cleared, maybe someone will.
wow that’s awful. screw those people
In case you haven’t noticed, ALL NFL players get off now, thanks to an innovative process known as a payoff.
He was going to lose his gig to Switzer anyway… Lucky isn’t a very good football player.
He needs to change his 1st name
***Grabs popcorn and waits for all the comments from everyone who rushed to judgement***
🙂
Possibly, someone in Whitehead’s home county in Virginia decided to give the authorities Whitehead’s name when arrested for shoplifting.
_________________________________
because the name Lucky Whitehead sounds believable?
The Cowboys finally hold someone accountable and it turns out the guy is innocent. But, Jones has defended guys like Hardy, Dez and Zeke. LOL!!!
cowboys no longer wantd him anyway and just took the easy way out
Terrible couple weeks for this guy. His first name is doing nothing to help him out.
Damn, Jerry is good.
We laugh at the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base.
Attaboy, Jerry, finally taking a stand! Oh….well this is awkward…
Lmao. Just lmao.
truninerfan49 says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:01 PM
The Cowboys finally hold someone accountable and it turns out the guy is innocent. But, Jones has defended guys like Hardy, Dez and Zeke. LOL!!!
_______________________________________
Why would he not defend Dez and Zeke. What have they done that was indefensible?
“In case you haven’t noticed, ALL NFL players get off now, thanks to an innovative process known as a payoff.”
Aaron Hernandez, Justin Blackmon, Ray Rice, Michael Vick, to list a few. Their “payoff” checks must have bounced?
Shame on the Dallas Cowboys. Dude PROVES HIS INNOCENCE but loses him job anyway.
This is where we are. Very sad.
Uh Oh!
Now we know why the cowboys released him it’s because he wasnt going to charged with anything
The Clown Prince owner of the biggest soap opera franchise in all of professional sports strikes again. This team can’t spell Super Bowl, let alone get to one. It will be a ton of fun watching this team fall apart at the seams this season.
Could it be more predictable? Jones and his entire organization are a joke. I mean this is the front office equivalent of the butt fumble. 31 owners are laughing.
Yet Jerry has done nothing with that non law abiding Ewok they have at running back…I hope Lucky signs elsewhere
I smell a lawsuit.
philgrek says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:08 PM
truninerfan49 says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:01 PM
The Cowboys finally hold someone accountable and it turns out the guy is innocent. But, Jones has defended guys like Hardy, Dez and Zeke. LOL!!!
_______________________________________
Why would he not defend Dez and Zeke. What have they done that was indefensible?
————–
Well we all got to see a video of Elliott pulling off a woman’s top….. And there are the outstanding claims of assault against him
Everybody chiming in criticizing Dallas for releasing an innocent man are the same ones who’d stubbornly believe there was a payoff if Dallas hung on to him before finding out he was innocent. Let’s not forget Dallas is keeping Zeke after no charges were filed and they’re still dogged for that.
If he’s good enough, he’ll have no problem getting a shot with another team. Maybe the Cowboys will re-sign him now that the truth has come out.
According to TMZ Sports, the reason Whitehead was named as the shoplifter was that the guy who did it and was arrested had no I.D. on him but told police he was Lucky Whitehead. He was an impostor, and Whitehead was telling the truth that it wasn’t him who did the shoplifting.
Reports are that the impostor even had Whitehead’s birth date and social security number. The police ran a search on Whitehead through the DMV and reportedly the guy even looked like Whitehead’s DMV photo.
So, it’s too bad that that guy hung Whitehead out to dry, for whatever the reason.
I have to wonder if Whitehead knows the guy. If so, he better learn to choose his friends better.
One thing is the truth, though. If you’re a good player in the NFL you can have numerous arrests for various charges and still keep your job in the NFL (see Letroy Guion of the Packers, for instance) but if you’re an undrafted kid who’s trying to make a roster and you get arrested, you’re history.
They popped the wrong Whitehead.
@zoxitic says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:00 PM
He needs to change his 1st name
==================================
Rodney Darnell “Lucky” Whitehead Jr.
Hardcore facepalm.
Oh of course
By the way, let’s not forget that this kid had a critical fumble against Minnesota last year, and then he missed team meetings the following week and was deactivated and left in Dallas for the next game because of that. He fumbled 3 times in limited carries last season, and lost two of them.
So, the kid was probably on the bubble anyway. But it’s a shame that some punk cost him his job by pretending to be him.
If he’s lucky then I’m Jerry Jones.
Jerrah’s investigation skills are a bit backwards. He clears and backs the players with real multiple off field issues (leaders?), And does away with the innocent ones. Then Jerrah throw the Ginger out there as a mouthpiece to spit out the company line only to look as stupid as his owner.
HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!. UGH!!!
The cowboys front office looks more worse than Sanchez’s butt fumble.
Dallas sent a strong message, if you suck you get cut.
Maybe they released him because he is innocent. Can’t have a non-criminal on the cowboys roster.
truninerfan49 says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:01 PM
The Cowboys finally hold someone accountable and it turns out the guy is innocent. But, Jones has defended guys like Hardy, Dez and Zeke. LOL!!!
***************************************************
Hardy wasnt even a Cowboy when he got in trouble, they just gave him a second chance. Correct me if I am wrong, but Zeke was never charged with any crime. Wait….I am wrong he was caught speeding.
And FYI, if you dont know the different between a free agent kick returner who was average at best and top 5 draft pick who led the league in rushing and a top 15 WR……I dont trust anything you have to say on this topic. You cut below average players who are a distraction.
Guys, this was just one instance in the pattern of non-arrests for Lucky.
America’s team don’t put up with alleged misdemeanor shoplifting, it’s the big GDA or nothing. (Guns, Drugs, Abuse)
Lucky played no part in it.
Funny when you call out the trolls they simply thumbs down your comment and move on as if the thumbs down is sticking it to you in a more devastating fashion than an actual response explaining why they’re right would. I’ve thought it may be that they don’t have the time to type a response but after reading other Cowboys stories and seeing they found more than enough time to post dumb things on those well I realized it’s simply that they don’t know enough about what they’re saying to give an intelligent response
Lucky has to worry about finding a job, AND that there’s a guy out there willing to steal $200 worth of stuff that has his name, DOB, and Social Security Number memorized.
Better get life lock…
Lucky wasnt so lucky.
truninerfan49 says:
Jul 25, 2017 12:01 PM
The Cowboys finally hold someone accountable and it turns out the guy is innocent. But, Jones has defended guys like Hardy, Dez and Zeke. LOL!!!
_____________________________________
Neither Dez nor Zeke have ever been arrested or charged with anything. IDIOT!
Uh Jerrah