Andrew Hawkins announces his retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

In a surprise move just before the start of training camp, Patriots receiver Andrew Hawkins has announced his retirement.

Hawkins never played for the Patriots, having just signed with them in free agency this offseason. In a video he posted on social media, he explained that he simply didn’t think he could handle another season at age 31.

“I just got off the phone with the New England Patriots and coach Belichick and I just had to inform them of my decision to retire,” he said. “After OTAs this summer, my body just didn’t respond and didn’t feel the way it should going into camp.”

Hawkins said he wanted to play for the Patriots and they wanted him, but it just wasn’t going to work out.

“They were disappointed,” he said. “I told them I was appreciative of the opportunity to work with an organization as storied as they are.”

Hawkins played three seasons with the Browns and three with the Bengals. He recently got a master’s degree from Columbia and said the next step in his life will be working on a Ph.D. in business and economics.