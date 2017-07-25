 Skip to content

Bills sign Bacarri Rambo, Sam Barrington

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
The Bills met with veteran free agents on both sides of the ball on Monday, but none of the players who were in the building were among the three players they signed on Tuesday.

The Bills announced that they have signed safety Bacarri Rambo, linebacker Sam Barrington and offensive lineman Karim Barton. They released center Patrick Lewis and linebacker Anthony Harrell in corresponding moves.

It’s Rambo 2 for the Bills as the safety spent part of 2014 and all of 2015 with the team. He appeared in 19 games and made eight starts before moving on to the Dolphins for the 2016 season.

Barrington split last season between the Saints and Chiefs, appearing in seven games and making two tackles overall. Barton has bounced around the league since signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but has never played in a regular season game.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin and three defensive linemen were on the list of Monday visitors, so the Bills may not be done tweaking their roster yet.

3 Responses to “Bills sign Bacarri Rambo, Sam Barrington”
  1. elyasm says: Jul 25, 2017 11:15 AM

    What you choose to call hell, Rambo calls home.

  2. nyfcat says: Jul 25, 2017 11:16 AM

    Words cannot explain how bad Rambo was for the Dolphins last year. Small and slow isn’t a good fit in the NFL.

  3. tylawspick6 says: Jul 25, 2017 11:23 AM

    What a bust this Rambo guy is out of Georgia.

    Wow.

