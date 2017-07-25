Browns rookie Howard Wilson lands on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

Browns rookie Howard Wilson’s first NFL experience wasn’t a particularly good one as the cornerback broke his kneecap during the first practice of the team’s rookie minicamp.

He’s not ready for his second practice yet. Wilson was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday as a result of the injury.

There was uncertainty at the time of the injury about whether Wilson would need surgery and Wilson said last month, via Cleveland.com, that it was still unclear if he’ll have an operation. As a result, the timeline for a return to the field is also unknown.

The Browns signed veteran corner Jason McCourty after Wilson’s injury and he’s expected to join Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor at the top of the depth chart in Cleveland.