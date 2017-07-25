Carson Wentz will limit throws “to some extent” this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz set a team record by throwing 607 passes last summer and then took a chunk of time off after the season to deal with what he called “general soreness” in his elbow.

Wentz may not hit the same number of passes this season, but he’ll definitely be throwing the ball a lot once the regular season gets underway in September. In an effort to make sure those throws are as sharp as possible, Wentz said that he won’t be firing the ball as often during the team’s work this summer when asked if he’ll be on a pitch count.

“To some extent, yeah,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “I’m not too worried about it. I’ve been through a number of camps before. Obviously, this is a little different. It’s kind of built into the practice plan in general. But to some extent, yeah.”

The Eagles added Dane Evans to the roster this week and now have three backups behind Wentz to take some of the throws off of the starter’s plate.