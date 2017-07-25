Cowboys agree to contract extension with La’el Collins

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

For the first time in awhile, the Cowboys have positive news to report.

They agreed to a two-year, $15.4 million contract extension, including $4 million to sign, with right tackle La’El Collins, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The $7.7 million average is the second-highest for a right tackle in the league behind Detroit’s Ricky Wagner. The deal, per Hill, includes a $2 million escalator if Collins plays 85 percent of the snaps.

Collins was projected as a first-round pick out of LSU in 2015, but the death of a former girlfriend under mysterious circumstances a few days before the draft caused his stock to drop. Collins, who went undrafted at the request of his agent, Deryk Gilmore, was cleared of any involvement and chose to sign a three-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cowboys as a free agent.