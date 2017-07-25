Dak Prescott aims to get the ball downfield more

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

For Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a sophomore slump could happen not because of anything he does, but because of what opposing defenses do in an effort to stop him. With the benefit of seven months to study film of his 2016 performances, defenses will try to take away the things Prescott does well, and to force him to do things he doesn’t like to do.

As it specifically relates to Prescott, that could mean forcing him to throw the ball down the field more frequently. In a recent (relatively speaking) interview with PFT Live, Prescott said that the team will indeed be trying to get more balls in the air vertically.

“It’s definitely important for us to attack downfield and show that we’ve got that threat,” Prescott said. “That’s something that we want to do is go down the field and make the defenses respect that, make sure they’re deep and they’re being honest in their coverage so we can have everything underneath. It’s about having that balance. Not only in the deep and the short and the intermediate pass game, but as in the run [game] as well. To me, it’s important just to kind of look back at last year and to see what I struggled against and then kind of to think that may be what the defenses are going to do this year. It’s been important for me this offseason to get better at those things, to be ready for next year in case that is what it is.”

That’s likely what it will be. A year ago, teams had no NFL film on Prescott. Now, they have plenty. And they’ve surely broken it down every way possible in order to figure out how Prescott can be confused and confounded.