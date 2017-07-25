Dolphins sign Alterraun Verner, place Koa Misi on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

The Dolphins added a veteran corner and lost a veteran linebacker on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed cornerback Alterraun Verner and placed linebacker Koa Misi on injured reserve.

Verner worked out for the team on Monday and the Dolphins were looking a bit thin on cornerback depth for much of the offseason. Verner was released by the Buccaneers early in the offseason three years after signing a big free agent deal that didn’t result in much on-field production, so there’s no guarantee he’ll provide it.

Misi’s status for the upcoming season has been in doubt for some time because of a neck injury, although coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday morning that he was confident Misi will play again. Tuesday’s move means he won’t be playing for the Dolphins in 2017 as players need to be on the initial 53-man roster in order to be eligible to return to action.