Dolphins working out cornerbacks before camp starts

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

The Dolphins want to kick the tires on some cornerbacks before training camp starts this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are taking a look at former Bucs corner Alterraun Verner and former Broncos cornerbacck Tony Carter today.

The Bucs parted ways with Verner early this offseason, admitting an expensive free agent mistake.

The Dolphins didn’t add any significant pieces at the position this offseason beyond third-rounder Coredrea Tankersley.

Both players have experience in the slot, and they could be gauging their depth at the position Bobby McCain has held.