Dolphins working out cornerbacks before camp starts

The Dolphins want to kick the tires on some cornerbacks before training camp starts this weekend.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are taking a look at former Bucs corner Alterraun Verner and former Broncos cornerbacck Tony Carter today.
The Bucs parted ways with Verner early this offseason, admitting an expensive free agent mistake.
The Dolphins didn’t add any significant pieces at the position this offseason beyond third-rounder Coredrea Tankersley.
Both players have experience in the slot, and they could be gauging their depth at the position Bobby McCain has held.
Good thing they didn’t wait till the last minute.
McCain has been inconsistent since his rookie year, was one of the Dolphins weak links in the secondary. Tends to get outmaneuvered by larger slot receivers. Not a bad idea to bring in competition for a young player. Now they need to find a #3 DT.
Miami has neglected the corner position for years, while they spent an NFL record number of high draft picks trying to prop up Ryan Tannehill. Only now are they apparently beginning to realize that having one of the worst defenses in all of football is not a recipe for postseason success.