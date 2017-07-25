Duane Brown prepares to hold out

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Good news, Texans fans: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be showing up for training camp. Bad news, Texans fans: Tackle Duane Brown apparently won’t be.

Per a league source, Brown is planning to boycott training camp when it opens later this week in West Virginia.

Brown already has skipped the full offseason program, including a mandatory minicamp that exposed him to roughly $80,000 in fines. Ditching training camp comes with a potential cost of $40,000 per day.

The 31-year-old left tackle has two years left on his contract, at non-guaranteed salaries of $9.4 million and $9.75 million, respectively. He received a $12.5 million signing bonus in 2012, along with total salaries of more than $23 million in the five seasons since then.

So he can easily afford to pay the fines, and (if it comes to it) to skip game checks. The question is whether withholding services will result in the Texans ripping up the last two years of the deal and giving Brown a raise.

And before anyone climbs on to the “honor thy contract” soapbox, don’t forget that these contracts are one-way streets. Teams can rip up the deal at any time without consequence, but players can’t. Players can, however, choose to not perform within the confines of the rules that apply to refusing to work while under contract.

If Brown is willing to pay the fines, he has every right to dig in and hold out.