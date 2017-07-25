Duane Brown prepares to hold out

Good news, Texans fans: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be showing up for training camp. Bad news, Texans fans: Tackle Duane Brown apparently won’t be.
Per a league source, Brown is planning to boycott training camp when it opens later this week in West Virginia.
Brown already has skipped the full offseason program, including a mandatory minicamp that exposed him to roughly $80,000 in fines. Ditching training camp comes with a potential cost of $40,000 per day.
The 31-year-old left tackle has two years left on his contract, at non-guaranteed salaries of $9.4 million and $9.75 million, respectively. He received a $12.5 million signing bonus in 2012, along with total salaries of more than $23 million in the five seasons since then.
So he can easily afford to pay the fines, and (if it comes to it) to skip game checks. The question is whether withholding services will result in the Texans ripping up the last two years of the deal and giving Brown a raise.
And before anyone climbs on to the “honor thy contract” soapbox, don’t forget that these contracts are one-way streets. Teams can rip up the deal at any time without consequence, but players can’t. Players can, however, choose to not perform within the confines of the rules that apply to refusing to work while under contract.
If Brown is willing to pay the fines, he has every right to dig in and hold out.
As a close friend of the organization it is these instances that have me feeling that a strike is inevitable
Hold out well into the season please!!!!!
Big mistake for 31 year old player to make. He will gain anything.
“Sounds like a *munch munch* great plan *burp*” — Albert Haynesworth
He will cave. The texans have a policy of not reworking contracts during the season. And they have never broken that policy for ANY player, ever.
They aren’t in cap hell, so I am confused what the deal is here.
“And before anyone climbs on to the “honor thy contract” soapbox, don’t forget that these contracts are one-way streets.”
Agreed.
But BOTH sides know what they’re signing when they sign it, or at least should. He knew years ago I’m sure that he’d be at this age with “only” two years and $19 MILLLION dollars of unguaranteed money left. Either opt for a slightly less bit of money and more guaranteed or find yourself here.
Both sides knew what they’d gotten into.
Duane Brown is a real piece of work.
This guy hasn’t been healthy for much of the past two years, collecting paychecks while sitting the bench and kneeling during the national anthem. When the Texans line is at its worst, he chooses now to demand a new contract?!
The Texans line is already full of young and unproven players, let someone new fill in at LT and let Brown stew.
Did you go looking for his name in the ESPN top 300 fantasy players?
They aren’t in cap hell, so I am confused what the deal is here.
The Texans have limited cap space (which is why Bouye wasn’t brought back) and was why they weren’t that active in free agency and they are due to give DeAndre Hopkins a huge contract this year.
To be honest, losing Brown would help make room for said contract and at this point I’d rather have Hopkins under contract than a 31 year old LT that can’t stay healthy.
Cut him unless he shows up & honors contract.
you don’t know what you are talking about. another drone listening to Texan PR guys and the John McClain
I don’t see him having much leverage.
And before anyone climbs on to the “honor thy contract” soapbox, don’t forget that these contracts are one-way streets. Teams can rip up the deal at any time without consequence, but players can’t.
Not one-way at all. Not without consequence either. Double fail.
A) A player can choose retirement instead of playing.
B) Any team that cuts a player risks additional cap hit for any bonus money on years remaining.