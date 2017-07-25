Eagles hoping Alshon Jeffery improves their red-zone TD percentage

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

Carson Wentz hosted eight of the Eagles’ receivers in North Dakota as they worked and hung out for three days. The most important wideout for him to establish timing with is Alshon Jeffery.

The free agent addition immediately becomes the best receiver Wentz ever has had.

“It’s really nice having a guy like Alshon, not only catch radius, but he has some of the strongest hands I’ve ever seen,” Wentz said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The thing with Alshon and I, we just have to keep building that chemistry, building that relationship. … You can just see, he’s kind of a different animal, throwing the ball to him. He can cover some ground. It’s nice to have a guy like that.”

The Eagles ranked 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage last season, converting only 27 of 55 possessions inside the opponents’ 20-yard line into touchdowns. They scored field goals on 22 red-zone possessions.

“Alshon has tremendous ball skills,’’ quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said. “The way he can track a football in the air, go up with one hand and get a ball. The thing that’s very comforting for a quarterback is when a receiver has a big catch radius, where you don’t have to be pinpoint-accurate all the time, because it’s hard. There’s a guy in your face. You’re trying to find lanes. When you can throw a guy open and feel confident that he’s going to be able to extend his hands outside his body to catch the football, that gives you a lot of confidence as a quarterback.’’