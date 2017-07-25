Falcons feel good about Julio Jones’ recovery from foot surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2017, 5:57 AM EDT

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones may face a limited rep count when he returns to the field in training camp on Thursday, but the team feels good about his progress from foot surgery.

Atlanta General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said Jones is doing well, although the Falcons don’t know how much they’ll have to limit him.

“He’s healed up very, very well,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are ready for him to jump into camp. I’m don’t know the exact rep count, but as you know Julio will do what he feels he can do. . . . He’s so competitive when he gets back on the field. We’ll continue to monitor him.”

Jones had the surgery in March and was given a recovery time of 4-5 months.