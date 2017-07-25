Greg Olsen says he doesn’t want to be a distraction

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

Greg Olsen wanted a raise. But with two years left on his contract and the potential of $40,000-a-day fines, he didn’t exactly have the kind of leverage to convince the Panthers to give him one.

So when the Pro Bowl tight end reported to camp Tuesday (#asexpected) he did his very best to calm the waters he stirred this summer.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Olsen said: “I didn’t feel like it was right to add fuel to the fire and be a distraction.”

Ignoring the fact he lit the fire himself in June, and was willing to stoke it along the way, Olsen did the only thing he could do.

While the threat to withhold services is the only real leverage players under contract have, he apparently wasn’t willing to exercise it, even though he may be underpaid relative to other tight ends considering his recent production.

So now, the Panthers get to have a peaceful reporting day. At least until they fire somebody else, though they’re running a little short on bodies at the moment.