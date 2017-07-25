Jack Del Rio expects Gareon Conley’s contract will be “resolved shortly”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

All but two of the Raiders rookies have reported to camp in Napa, California and head coach Jack Del Rio said he expects cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu will join them in the near future.

Conley, the team’s first-round pick, was accused of rape shortly before the draft and Cleveland police said this week that the case remains under investigation. Del Rio didn’t say if that was causing a delay in getting the contract done and didn’t detail what might be holding things up with Melifonwu, but he doesn’t expect things to drag out much longer.

“The rules and the structure are such that there’s not a great concern now in our league,” Del Rio said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game with Joe Fortenbaugh, Lorenzo Neal and Dan Dibley. “I think these issues will get resolved shortly and they’ll join the team.”

After drafting Conley, the Raiders said their research left them feeling that Conley would be cleared and Del Rio did say that the team remains “confident about the decision we made and the person we have.”