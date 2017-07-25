Jaguars sign CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Stanley Jean-Baptiste has bounced around since the Saints made him a second-round pick in 2014. The cornerback hopes he finally has found a home in Jacksonville.

“I’m excited for another opportunity,” Jean-Baptiste, a Miami native, said in a press release. “It’s been a year since I’ve been on the field. I’m just happy to show what I can do. It feels really good to be back in Florida.”

He has spent time with Kansas City, Seattle and Detroit besides New Orleans. Jean-Baptiste most recently was with the Chiefs, signing on May 19 before being released June 15.

Jean-Baptiste has played in four career games, all with the Saints during his rookie season.

The Jaguars now have 90 players on their roster.

