Jets bring Orlando Franklin in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

The Jets got rid of most of the expensive veterans this offseason, but brought in a guy who was at one point both of those things today.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets brought guard Orlando Franklin in for a visit.

The 29-year-old Franklin was released by the Chargers in May, right after they drafted guards Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney in the second and third rounds.

They had signed Franklin to a five-year, $36.5 million contract in 2015.

The Jets could probably use some depth on the offensive line, though it’s hard to imagine them spending much more than the minimum for any vet, regardless of position since they’re fairly obviously thinking about the future beyond 2017.